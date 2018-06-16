A man and two teenage girls who spent Friday night stuck on the cliff in the Shelter Cove area of Pacifica have been rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Christie Smith reports.

Man, Two Teens Rescued After Spending Night on Cliff

A man and two teenage girls who spent Friday night stuck on the cliff in the Shelter Cove area of Pacifica have been rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard worked with Pacifica police and fire department to rescue the 23-year-old man, a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl Saturday morning. They were not able to rescue them Friday night due to the strong winds and visibility, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials initially said the two teens were 13-year-old boys.

One of the teens is related to the man. They all went on a hike Friday afternoon and got trapped on the cliff, according to officials.

RAW VIDEO: Man, Two Teens Stuck on Cliff Overnight in Pacifica

Firefighters kept in contact with the hikers throughout the night and gave updates to the hikers and family, according to fire officials.

Rescuers landed a California Highway Patrol helicopter on the cliff, located the three victims on a 600-foot tall cliff and rescued them, officials said.

CHP said the hikers were 100 feet up from the shore.

"We lowered a 'billy pugh,' a rescue basket," said CHP Officer Shaun Bouye. "You lower it to the person and they sit in it."

One by one, the hikers were rescued.

"From the time they started the rescue until all three people were off the cliff was 12 minutes," Bouyea said. "We work well with the North County Fire Authority. We do numerous rescues throughout the year."

The victims were examined by paramedics at the scene but there were no reports of injuries.

"The kids look like they’re ok so we’re going to make sure they’re alright and take them home," one of the girls' father, Tom Schecter, told NBC Bay Area.



Bay City News contributed to this report.

