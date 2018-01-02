A 28 year old man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his father in Fremont. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Man in Custody After Allegedly Assaulting His Father: PD

A 28-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his father in Fremont.

Officers at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday responded to a family disturbance and discovered the father was suffering from significant injuries. The son fled the area in his dad's car, which was later found abandoned near Mill Creek Road and Mission Boulevard, according to police.

Police later spotted the suspect in the area, who ran and hid in a nearby bushy area, officials said. Officers eventually detained the man.

No other information was immediately available.