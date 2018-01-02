Man in Custody for Allegedly Assaulting His Father in Fremont: Police - NBC Bay Area
Man in Custody for Allegedly Assaulting His Father in Fremont: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 4:23 PM PST on Jan 2, 2018 | Updated at 11:54 PM PST on Jan 2, 2018

    A 28 year old man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his father in Fremont. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

    A 28-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his father in Fremont.

    Officers at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday responded to a family disturbance and discovered the father was suffering from significant injuries. The son fled the area in his dad's car, which was later found abandoned near Mill Creek Road and Mission Boulevard, according to police.

    Police later spotted the suspect in the area, who ran and hid in a nearby bushy area, officials said. Officers eventually detained the man.

    No other information was immediately available.

