75-Year-Old Drag Racer Who Died at Sonoma Raceway ID'd

Published 2 hours ago

    A 75-year-old Napa man died during a sanctioned racing event Wednesday evening at Sonoma Raceway, according to California Highway Patrol and raceway officials. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

    James Kenneth Rambo has been indentified as the man who died after hitting the wall at the Sonoma Raceway in Northern California, according to Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

    The county Sheriff's Office says the car was doing 100 mph or more when it slammed into a wall Wednesday evening.

    Rambo was a 75-year old Napa resident. His 1976 Ford Pinto was alone on the quarter-mile drag strip. 

    The accident occurred during Wednesday Night Drags, a community program held from March to November. The program opens the track to 300 vehicles a night that must pass a technical inspection.

    The program aims to provide what the facility calls a "safe, legal and controlled" racing environment.

    The raceway says it's the first on-track death in the program's 30-year history.

