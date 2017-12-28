The Modesto man accused of plotting a Christmas Day terror attack on San Francisco's Pier 39 will remain in jail on no bail by order of a federal judge Thursday. Thom Jensen reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

Man Who Plotted Attack on Pier 39 to Stay Jailed on No Bail

The Modesto man accused of plotting a Christmas Day terror attack on San Francisco's Pier 39 will remain in jail on no bail by order of a federal judge Thursday.

A judge in Fresno denied a request to set bail for 26-year-old Everitt Jameson, who had planned to use explosives and guns to kill as many people as possible at the popular San Francisco destination, according to FBI officials.

Prosecutors told the judge Thursday that FBI agents questioned Jameson while they raided his Modesto home, and when they asked if he would still carry out the attack, he said if given the chance, he would kill Americans in the name of ISIS.

Agents raided the home where Jameson lived with his mother and stepfather eight days ago. The FBI began investigating Jameson in September after a confidential informant told the agency Jameson was pledging support to ISIS on internet chat rooms.

His defense attorney argued that Jameson should be allowed to bail out because he has no criminal history, and in the end, Jameson told undercover agents posing as ISIS leaders that he didn't think he could carry out the attack.

But the judge said Jameson's alleged statements during the raid and recent mental health issues pose too much of a risk to the public.

Jameson's family said very little as they left the courthouse Thursday, only expressing their disappointment.

If convicted, Jameson faces 20 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.