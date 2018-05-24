Man Who Slammed a Puppy on the Floor Arrested: SFPD

San Francisco police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted for felony animal cruelty after he is seen on video forcefully slamming a four-month-old puppy onto the floor. Anoushah Rasta reports.

Puppy Dies After Man Forcefully Slams it Onto Floor: SFPD

San Francisco police has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted for felony animal cruelty after he was seen on video forcefully slamming a four-month-old puppy onto the floor and killing it.

Delos Pierre Gallon was arrested at a hotel in San Mateo Wednesday after a 5-week manhunt led by SFPD in Tenderloin.



Gallon was also wanted on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping, police said, and he has a prior arrest for firearms.

GRAPHIC: Man Forcefully Slams Puppy Onto Ground in SF

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Surveillance video shows a man forcefully slamming a puppy onto the ground in San Francisco. (Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018)

The incident appeared to have started with an argument between Gallon and a female victim in a store on Turk Street on April 14.

Police said Gallon threw canned goods at the victim and then grabbed her puppy, a Cocker Spaniel, from the arms of another person. Video shows Gallon then slamming the puppy onto the store floor.