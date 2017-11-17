Man, Woman Bitten by Dog in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
Man, Woman Bitten by Dog in Oakland

By Rhea Mahbubani

    NBC Bay Area, File

    A man and a woman were bitten by a dog on Friday in Oakland, police said.

    The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the 2600 block of 63rd Avenue. Responding officers located two victims with what looked like dog bites.

    Medical aid was provided at the scene and the man and woman were taken to an area hospital. They are in stable condition, according to police. 

    Officers with Oakland Animal Services also responded.

    It's unknown what caused the attack or how many dogs were involved.

    Anyone seeking additional information is asked to call 510-535-5670.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 18 minutes ago
