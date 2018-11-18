Man, Woman Dead After Being Shot in San Jose

NBC Bay Area File image

A man and a woman have died after being found shot in a residence in South San Jose, police announced Sunday.

Authorities responded just before 3 a.m. to the residence located along the 6000 block of Pineland Avenue and found a deceased woman who had suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to police. Officers also found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

There are no outstanding suspects in the case, police said.

The identities of the man and the woman have yet to be released.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon or Detective Raul Corral of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those people who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.