Two people were pronounced dead after being found shot in the eastern foothills of San Jose, police announced Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday, officers initially responded to a report of a person shot along the 3800 block of Sierra Road when they found a man and a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to the department.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not identified or captured any suspects.

The shooting deaths mark San Jose's ninth and 10th homicides of 2018, the department said.

Further information was not available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact 408-947-7867.