Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

Two suspects are sought after a man and woman were tied up during a home-invasion robbery in San Francisco, police said.

The incident was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of Baker Street, near Alamo Square.

One of the victims arrived home and was approached by two unknown male suspects, who were armed with a handgun. One of the suspects pointed the gun at the victim after they opened the door and was tied up. The second victim, a tenant in a different apartment, arrived during the incident and was also tied up along with the first victim, police said.

The suspects took the first victim's money, cell phone and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.