Man, Woman Tied up During Home-Invasion Robbery in San Francisco: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man, Woman Tied up During Home-Invasion Robbery in San Francisco: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Adopt These 10 Healthy Sleep Habits
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

    Two suspects are sought after a man and woman were tied up during a home-invasion robbery in San Francisco, police said.

    The incident was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of Baker Street, near Alamo Square.

    One of the victims arrived home and was approached by two unknown male suspects, who were armed with a handgun. One of the suspects pointed the gun at the victim after they opened the door and was tied up. The second victim, a tenant in a different apartment, arrived during the incident and was also tied up along with the first victim, police said.

    The suspects took the first victim's money, cell phone and fled the scene.

    No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices