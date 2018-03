Shutterstock

A man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon near Castlemont High School in Oakland, according to Oakland police.

At about 3:10 p.m., police received a call regarding a shooting in the area of 8800 Hillside Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries were not known, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no further details were available.