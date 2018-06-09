Man in Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man in Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting in San Francisco

By Diana San Juan

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    San Francisco Officer Involved Shooting

    A foot pursuit in San Francisco ended in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning leaving one man in life-threatening conditions.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    A foot pursuit in San Francisco ended in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning leaving one man in life-threatening conditions.

    Two San Francisco Police Department officers initiated the pursuit of a suspect on the 1300 block of Grant Avenue around 12:15 a.m. during which a man was struck by gunfire.

    Officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance and the suspect was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and is listed in life-threatening condition.

    No officers were injured and the incident remains under investigation by the SFPD Homicide Detail, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability.

    No additional information was immediately available.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices