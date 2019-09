Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Sean Manea turned in a brilliant performance in his 2019 debut Sunday, allowing just one hit in five shutout innings but the Oakland A's were unable to hold off the New York Yankees in a 5-4 loss.