Man's Body Found Along Fremont Roadway: Sheriff's Office

NBC10

A man's body was found along Niles Canyon Road in Fremont on Sunday in what sheriff's officials are calling suspicious circumstances, according to Alameda County officials.

Fire crews responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a report of a man's body on Niles Canyon and Palomares roads, a fire spokesperson said.

Alameda County deputies also were called to the scene, sheriff's Sgt. JD Nelson said. The cause of death is not known, but it is being investigated as suspicous circumstances, Nelson said.

No further details were immediately available.