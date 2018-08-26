Man's Body Found in Menlo Park Alley: Police - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Deadly Mass Shooting in Jacksonville
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man's Body Found in Menlo Park Alley: Police

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man's Body Found in Menlo Park Alley: Police
    yo_co - stock.adobe.com

    A 79-year-old man was found dead Sunday in a Menlo Park alley, police said.

    Officers responded at about 8:30 a.m. to a report of a man lying in the alley of the 1100 block of Willow Road. Officers found him with a visible head wound in an alley near his house, according to police. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

    Though there is no evidence of foul play, the Menlo Park Police patrol and detectives' units, San Mateo County District Attorney's investigators, crime lab investigators and the Coroner's Office have launched a joint investigation into the death.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Menlo Park Police Department Detective Unit.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices