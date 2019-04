Authorities recover a man's body from the ocean near The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay. (April 28, 2019)

Authorities on Sunday recovered a man's body from the ocean along the Half Moon Bay coast, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The body was spotted around 11:20 a.m. in the water near the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Authorities have yet to release the man's identity.

Further information was not immediately available.