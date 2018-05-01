Marches Held in Bay Area in Observance of 'May Day'

Raw video of a 'May Day' march in Oakland. (May 1, 2018)

Dozens of people are marching through Oakland in observance of May Day, which focuses on labor and immigrant rights. View live video above.

Other marches are scheduled across the Bay Area.

The East Bay march started at the Port of Oakland focused on immigration. Longshore Union members agreed not to work, giving activists an open stage for their march to downtown.

Protesters also demonstrated outside the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. They claim the Sheriff's Office is targeting immigrants and working hand-in-hand with Immigration Customs Enforcement.

Oakland police would not say how many officers were called to monitor Tuesday's rally. Officers were not allowed to take the day off and patrolled the demonstration by motorcycles, bicycles and helicopter.

No other information was immediately available.