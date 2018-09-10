Marin County Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations: Fire Officials - NBC Bay Area
Marin County Fire Prompts Evacuations
Marin County Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations: Fire Officials

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    A 15-acre brush fire in Marin County prompted evacuation orders late Monday night and threatened dozens of structures, according to the county fire department.

    The fire sparked in the area of Samuel P. Taylor State Park at about 8:15 p.m. and crews were having difficulties accessing the flames due to rough terrain, fire officials said.

    About 20-40 structures were threatened by the blaze, officials said.

    Evacuation orders were in effect for Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo down to Barranca, fire officials said. Evacuees should make their way to Lagunitas School, officials said.

    Heavy smoke was reported in surrounding communities.

    No injuries were immediately reported.

    No further details were available.

