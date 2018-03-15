Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Crash: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Crash: CHP

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    A Marin County Sheriff's deputy died Thursday after crashing on Highway 1 in the North Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The deputy was responding to a 911 call around 12 a.m. when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree just north of Point Reyes Station, according to the CHP's preliminary investigation.

    The deputy was rushed to a local trauma center where he later passed away, the CHP stated.

    All lanes of Highway 1 in the area of the crash were closed until roughly 6:30 a.m. while officials conducted an investigation, according to the CHP.

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

