Marin County Woman Dies From Complications Related to E-Cigarettes - NBC Bay Area
Marin County Woman Dies From Complications Related to E-Cigarettes

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 42 minutes ago

    The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday that a Marin County woman in her 40s died from vaping-related complications.

    "With sadness, we report that there has been a death in our community suspected to be caused by severe lung injury associated with vaping," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer.

    A total of four vaping-related deaths have been reported in California since July 2019. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 39 vaping-related deaths in the nation.

    “The message is simple: it’s not safe to vape,” said Dr. Willis. “Until we have a better understanding of the cause of this outbreak, it’s best to avoid these products entirely.”

    Marin County Public Health is working in partnership with the California Department of Public Health and the CDC to investigate and determine what specific products caused the woman's death.

