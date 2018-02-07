A Marine Mammal Center team will be evaluating a sea lion that appeared injured and swimming under San Francisco's Hyde Street Pier.

At around 9 a.m. Wednesday, witnesses saw the apparent injured sea lion swimming close to the shore and heading back out. The sea lion appeared lethargic and was showing some sort of wounds, according to the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center. It was not immediately known what type of wounds the sea lion has.

The Marine Mammal Center said its response team will not be able to perform a rescue until the sea lion beaches itself on shore. If the sea lion strands itself or becomes stranded the team will rescue, according to the Marine Mammal Center.

Anyone who sees a sick, injured or stranded seal or sea lion should contact the Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-SEAL.