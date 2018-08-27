Marquel Lee Thriving in Second Season With Raiders

Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (No. 55) is having a much better second season so far. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The rookie season of Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee was disappointing, both to him and the team.

The fifth-round pick from Wake Forest started early, but then his season went downhill. Other teams found weaknesses in his play (especially in pass coverage), an injury forced him to the sideline and then veteran NaVorro Bowman was added – and took his spot.

Recently, Lee told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle that he was discouraged – at first. But he learned lessons from Year No. 1 and was eager to improve in Year 2.

Obviously, that’s happened.

Through three exhibition games, Lee has been terrific. It’s possible he could start in the middle or play a much larger role in 2018 as a key backup.

Going into the Raiders’ final exhibition game Thursday night vs. the Raiders in Seattle, Lee is the highest-graded linebacker on the Raiders roster by the analytic website Pro Football Focus. In fact, he has the top grade at his position across the entire league.

Tweeted Pro Football Focus this weekend, after the Raiders’ game vs. the Packers last week: “For the second time in three preseason games, the highest graded #Raiders player was LB Marquel Lee with a 91.2 grade against the Packers. Through games played on Friday, Lee’s 92.5 overall grade this preseason ranks first among linebackers that have played 40 or more snaps.”

As Tyler J. Smith of SB Nation wrote, Lee’s improvement could be attributable to a new system and new coaching staff.

“Lee might be the case study for how good coaching affects a player,” he wrote. “Lee was excellent at Wake Forest, a veritable tackling machine. But he only had 25 tackles last season under the previous regime. Under Paul Guenther, he’s playing at an elite level and seems like a candidate to lead the Raiders in tackles.”

At this point, however, veteran Derrick Johnson is listed as the starter at middle linebacker, with Tahir Whitehead and Emmanuel Lamur starting on the outside. Lee is listed as Johnson’s backup.

But, after a rough 2017, his future appears much brighter now with the regular season approaching.

Thursday’s Raiders-Seahawks game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. in Seattle.