Forward Progress of Brush Fire Burning Near Clayton Halted

At least three structures, including a home, burned and several other buildings were threatened by a two-alarm brush fire Wednesday in Clayton, fire officials said. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018)

Firefighters on Thursday continued to battle a brush blaze that has wiped out at least four structures, including a home, and scorched at least 247 acres near Clayton, according to officials.

The so-called Marsh Fire is burning east of Mount Diablo near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon Way in Contra Costa County, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was just 20 percent contained as of early Thursday, but forward progress of the flames has been halted.

While crews have gained ground on the fire, at least 100 structures remain threatened by the blaze, which ripped through dry brush across steep terrain after igniting, Cal Fire stated Thursday.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for people along Marsh Creek Road from Morgan Territory Road to Gill Drive, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation centers have been opened at the Clayton Library Meeting Room located at 6125 Clayton Rd. in Clayton and at the Brentwood Community Center situated at 35 Oak St. in Brentwood.

A number of roads also remained closed as of Thursday morning:

Marsh Creek Road at Gill Drive (hard closure)



Marsh Creek Road at Clayton Road (hard closure)



Morgan Territory Road at Marsh Creek Road (hard closure)



Marsh Creek Road at Deer Valley (open to residents only)

Power in the area impacted by the blaze will remain shut off until 9 a.m. Thursday, according to officials.