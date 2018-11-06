Marsh Putting Some Life Into 49ers' Pass Rush

Cassius Marsh (No. 54) had a strong night as a pass rusher in the 49ers' win over the Raiders last week. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Cassius Marsh didn’t play the majority of snaps in the 49ers’ recent victory over the Raiders. In fact, the defensive end was on the field for just 22 defensive plays.

Yet the pass-rush specialist had a big impact, recording 2½ sacks and three quarterback hurries.

As the 2-7 49ers prepare to play the 1-7 New York Giants this coming Monday night, San Francisco would love to get that kind of production from Marsh again. The lack of a pass rush has been one of the 49ers’ major defensive weaknesses this season.

The analytic website Pro Football Focus graded Marsh as the team’s No. 2 performer in that victory over the Raiders. Jeff Deeney of PFF noted during the game, in fact, that Marsh was having his best game of the season. “First time I can say this all year … Cassius Marsh is getting consistent pressure on the QB tonight.”

The Niners signed Marsh last season, and he appeared in six games and had two sacks and was re-signed. This season, he has 3½ in nine games.

“Cassius goes hard every play,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “He’s done it all year. He’s done it his whole career. I’ve played against him a number of times and since he’s been here, Cassius has a motor that never stops. When you have a motor like that and you’re always working, it’s usually a matter of time before something good happens.”

Certainly, the Giants offer some opportunities to get to the quarterback. New York has allowed 31 sacks this season, tied for the third-highest total in the NFL – with San Francisco.

Monday’s Giants-49ers game at Levi’s Stadium is set for a 5:20 p.m. kickoff.