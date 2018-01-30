SFPD Arrests Teacher on Suspicion of Child Abuse

San Francisco police arrested an elementary school teacher in San Francisco on Tuesday after he was allegedly seen cradling and holding a student over a balcony on the second floor of the school on Dec. 19. (Published 3 minutes ago)

San Francisco police arrested an elementary school teacher in San Francisco on Tuesday after he was allegedly seen cradling and holding a student over a balcony on the second floor of the school on Dec. 19.

Andres Tobar, 47, turned himself into SFPD after an investigation conducted by the Mission District and the SFPD’s Special Victims Unit led to his arrest on suspicion of child abuse.

Tobar was booked into San Francisco County Jail for felony child endangerment and abuse.

An employee of the San Francisco Unified School District, Tobar was initially placed on paid administrative leave following the incident in December.

Although an arrest has been made, San Francisco police encourage anyone with additional information to contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.



