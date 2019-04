Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders arrives prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marshawn Lynch will reportedly not return to the NFL next season.

The 32-year-old first retired in 2016 after 10 seasons in the NFL, but left retirement in 2017 to join his hometown Raiders. In his two seasons in Oakland, Lynch totaled 1,502 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on 332 touches. He battled a groin injury last season, which caused him to miss 10 games. His status for the 2019 season was up-in-the-air, but it appears Beast Mode has made his decision.

More to come...