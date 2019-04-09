Martha Stewart’s $32 Turkey Burger Arrives in SF

A turkey meatloaf burger for $32? Yup, that’s how much a burger inspired by none other than Martha Stewart will cost you.

You can find the Martha Stewart burger at Fred’s inside Barneys New York in San Francisco, as part of their designer burger series.

"The burger is special because it is the Martha Stewart Burger," said Barney Brown, executive chef of Freds at Barneys New York.

The burger is reportedly inspired by one of Stewart's recipes, featuring organic turkey meatloaf seasoned with red-pepper relish, garlic and onions. It's topped with kale and a toasted potato bun, and bookended by corn salsa and roasted rosemary sweet potato fries, Brown said.

And … It’s served on a custom Barneys New York x Martha Stewart burger board.

"This is only the second day we’ve featured it, but it is selling quite well thus far," Brown said. "Once the word gets out, I’m sure it will really take off."

The burger launched on April 8 and will be available through mid-May. If you get it, you also get to go home with a complimentary packet of branded kale seeds.