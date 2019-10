Police in Martinez are asking for the public's assistance in locating 10-year-old Culan McCall, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday walking away from his home.

Culan is described as standing 4 foot 8 inches tall, 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with orange "Apex Leadership" on the front, black shorts with a green stripe.

Anyone who sees him should contact Martinez police at 925-372-3440.