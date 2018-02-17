File image.

Three masked men broke into a home in Oakland while a family was inside the residence cooking for the Lunar New Year celebration Friday.

"I almost [cried] but I [said] it’s good, everybody's ok," said Theresa Dinh, who received the call about the break-in.

Her brother was cooking inside the home while a baby was also present.

"They put him with the baby in the room with two of his daughters," Dinh said. "They have a knife and gun too and tell him not to talk."

The family says the intruders tackled Dinh’s brother in law and held him down in the room while they ransacked the home.

Dinh’s daughter, Ann Nguyen says some of the family members were in Temple when the break-in happened. The thieves took about $3,000 in cash, jewelry and red envelopes for the New Year.

"They probably think we have a lot of money," Dinh said. "They know there's red envelopes going around even though these red envelopes have a dollar bill inside."

The thieves held the family’s cell phones while the burglarizing the home, but they were able to use an iPad to reach out for help.



