Mass Shooting Threat at San Jose Middle School

San Jose police and private security guards were more visible at a South Bay middle school after threats of a mass shooting on campus. Damian Trujillo reports.

San Jose police and private security guards were more visible at a South Bay middle school after threats of a mass shooting on campus.

Police said the threat was not credible, but still appeared at Caroline Davis Intermediate School in force.

"We do have officers on campus before, during and after school," San Jose Police Officer Gina Tepoorten said. "We want to ensure that each student going to school today feels safe, as well as staff. And we want parents to have confidence."

The security spike came after a fight last week where one student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to campus on Friday.

"The rumor was that something was going to happen Friday," student Anthony Flores said.

Eva Flores is one of several parents who told NBC Bay Area they felt were left in the dark by the school and not knowing what the exact threat was, and how it was being handled.

The district said it followed all protocols and relied on police for guidance. The district even posted a message on the school website to inform its community.

School threats and rumors have been keeping San Jose police very busy. Tepoorten said police have seen an increase in kids talking about school shootings.

Rumor or not, police said they take every threat seriously.