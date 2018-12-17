Massive Waves Batter Bay Area Coastline

The Mavericks Challenge surfing contest won't happen this week, but that didn't stop surfers from shredding the massive waves Monday.

Brave surfers and curious spectators flocked to the Bay Area coast Monday to take on or just take a peek at monster waves pummeling the shoreline.

Towering waves up and down the coast prompted officials to issue a high surf warning through 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which stated that the conditions made this current set of swells the "largest wave event this season."

Weather officials said breaking waves could peak anywhere between 25 and 40 feet, while some massive waves could top out above 50 feet at "favored locations." The largest waves were slated to smack the coast between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In Pacifica, waves soared above the seawall Monday, soaking onlookers and sending seawater rushing into nearby streets. South near Half Moon Bay, thrill-seeking surfers paddled out at the world-famous Mavericks surf spot to challenge the soaring swells.

Large Waves Pummel Bay Area Coastline

A high-surf warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Monday, during which time people are being told to stay off beaches, coastal rocks and away from ocean marinas and breakwaters, according to the National Weather Service. Sharon Katsuda reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

The weather service warned people to stay away from the ocean's edge and to never turn their back on the water.