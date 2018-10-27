Mavericks Competition Opening Ceremony in Half Moon Bay

Catching the monster waves in Half Moon Bay’s coveted Mavericks Surf Competition is no longer just a man’s game and at the opening ceremony Saturday, they showed it’s all about equality in the water. The California Coastal Commission approved the annual one-day surf competition under one condition – that the ladies be on equal footing and that the women’s winner gets the same pay as the men. “To bring equal prize money to the women, and to give them a chance to showcase their skills is just another great thing added to the event,” said Mavericks Challenge Event Manager Brian Overfelt. The Mavericks Surf Competition was in danger of losing its permits for good unless it provided gender equality for all surfers so organizers formally promised women would get their own events and an equal purse upon approval. In fact, Overfelt said he hopes to take the surf-gender-equality a step further in the future, maybe two days of surfing instead of one. “I would like to see one day where there’s a women’s event and a men’s event,” Overfelt said. Organizers will announce the start of the events just 48 hours before the competition begins when the largest waves are forecasted, likely in January or February.