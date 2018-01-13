File image of the Mavericks Surf Contest.

The Mavericks big-wave surf contest will not be held on Tuesday.

The World Surf League met throughout Thursday eyeing the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day to kick off the event at Pillar Point near Half Moon Bay, sources said. But that was not possible, leaving people eyeing the following day.

Tuesday also was ruled on Saturday due to "unfavorable conditions," according to a statement by the World Surf League.

"After closely monitoring the surf-conditions and swell forecasts, event officials decided to not run the highly-anticipated Mavericks event in Northern California and instead see what the rest of the competition window holds, which closes on February 28, 2018," the statement said.

A surfer told NBC Bay Area that the competition won't happen on Wednesday either, but officials have yet to confirm that.

As NBC Bay Area has been reporting, the WSL bought the rights to the surf contest after the previous organizers declared bankruptcy.