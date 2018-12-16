Mavericks Surfing Competition Not Happening This Week: WSL

The Mavericks Challenge big-wave surfing contest will not happen this week as hoped, according to the World Surf League.

Initially, organizers had been eyeing Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday as possibilities, but Monday was taken off the table last week due to the threat of high winds.

The WSL released the following statement:

"We will not be running the Mavericks Challenge this week and will wait for more optimum conditions. The wind is good and conditions will be clean, but the swell will be dropping through the day on Thursday and we won't have the consistency we need to run an excellent event. With three months left in the waiting period, we are confident that we'll have better opportunities to run this event this season. January is typically the best month for Mavericks so we'll be watching things closely and hoping for a great finish to the season."

The window for the contest runs until March 1.

The last Mavericks contest took place in 2016.