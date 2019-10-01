Maxx Crosby is Coming On in a Rush for Raiders

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (No. 98, getting the hit on Colts QB Jacoby Brissett), has given the Raiders energy and athleticism. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Raiders this spring drafted defensive end Maxx Crosby to provide some spark to the almost-dead pass rush of 2018.

That 4-12 Raiders team produced just 13 sacks, an NFL low.

But while Crosby has yet to get a sack in four games for 2-2 Oakland, the Raiders are thrilled by what he’s done so far.

In the Raiders’ 31-24 victory over the Colts this past Sunday, Crosby forced a fumble late in the game that was recovered by his team and helped secure the win. He also had a quarterback hit and two tackles, and provided energy on each snap he played. He was the Raiders’ highest-graded defender, according to the analytic website Pro Football Focus. Through four games, Crosby has nine tackles (two for loss), two passes defensed and four quarterback pressures on 52 defensive snaps.

As the Raiders prepare to play the 3-1 Chicago Bears this Sunday in England, Crosby has been one of the bright spots on an Oakland defense that ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Crosby got off to a rough start this summer when he suffered a broken hand in the team’s first summer exhibition game. But he was back on the field for the start of the regular season and has played a solid role.

“Yeah, it was a process,” Crosby told Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com, of working through that injury. “I’ve never hurt anything my whole life, so, yeah. You use your hands every play as a D-lineman, so I had to adjust, get back in shape. So I’m feeling good now. We’re good.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden loves the effort Crosby gives on every play.

“Maxx is a guy who has a really good factor-grade,” Gruden told Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He may not have the sacks, but he bats down passes, he chases plays down. He’s improving his arsenal as a rusher.”

Sunday’s game against the Bears in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for a 10 a.m. kickoff (Bay Area time).