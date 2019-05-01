May Day Activism Expected All Over the Bay Area

Wednesday is May 1 and like every May Day, it’s expected to see activism centered on worker rights all over the Bay Area including at Google in Mountain View.

A flyer was posted on Twitter calls for a sit-in at 11 a.m. at Google. Though it’s not confirmed how many workers will participate.

"From being told to go on sick leave when you're not sick, to having your reports taken away, we're sick of retaliation," the tweet from Google Walkout For Real Change read. "Six months ago, we walked out. This time, we're sitting in."

In November, many Google workers walked out to protest the company’s treatment of woman.

Google Employees Walk Out to Protest Treatment of Women

Carrying signs that included a mocking use of the company's original "Don't be evil" motto, thousands of Google employees around the world briefly walked off the job Thursday to protest what they said was the tech giant's mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against executives. Anoushah Rasta reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

Last week, Wired Magazine reported that the two organizers of that action claimed retaliation for their part in organizing, however the company denied the allegation.

As with every May Day there are other rallies planned around the Bay Area. At Oakland’s Frank Ogawa Plaza, activists will rally for immigration rights starting at 8:30 a.m.

In San Jose, community, labor and faith leaders will gather at the Mexican Heritage Plaza at 4 p.m. and at the same time in San Francisco, activists will speak out against workplace discrimination at Justin Herman Plaza.