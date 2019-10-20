Mayoral Candidate Bashes Breed in Controversial SF Billboard

A controversial billboard in San Francisco's South of Market district is drawing attention to one of Mayor London Breed's long-shot challengers.

The cartoon depiction of the mayor is being called sexist and racist. But the candidate who sponsored it, Ellen Zhou, isn't backing down.

Zhou said she has no problem with the way the city's first African-American female mayor is depicted in the billboard at the corner of Dore and Howard streets.

In the animated artwork, Breed has her bare feet up on a desk, counting money as she's thinking of homeless people. In another section of the poster, a child looks to be getting kidnapped, highlighted by the phrase "Stop slavery and human trafficking in San Francisco."

When asked about the prospect that the billboard is saying Breed is directly responsible for human trafficking in the city, Zhou said, "The mayor is responsible for the entire city."

A member of Breed's re-election campaign released a statement about the poster Sunday, saying: "This blatantly racist and sexist ad has no place in our political discourse or our city. Race-baiting like this is divisive, dangerous and shameful, and must be rejected."

The leader of the city's chapter of the NAACP has also denounced the public advertisement.

The city's Asian American political leaders also are denouncing the billboard and have scheduled a news conference for Monday.