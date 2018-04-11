McCutchen Walks off SF Again, This Time vs. Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 10: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the San Francisco Giants hits an rbi walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 in the at AT&T Park on April 10, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Andrew McCutchen hit a bases-loaded single for his second walk-off of this homestand, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Tuesday night.

McCutchen lined the first pitch he got from Jorge De La Rosa (0-1) for a clean single into left-center, his 10th career game-ending hit. His previous walk-off was just last Saturday, when he hit a three-run homer to sink the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th inning.

Kelby Tomlinson walked to start the ninth against De La Rosa, who allowed Gorkys Hernandez's sacrifice before intentionally walking Austin Jackson to bring up Brandon Belt. Belt walked to load the bases for McCutchen.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a tying solo homer more than halfway up the bleachers in left-center with two outs in the ninth off Giants fill-in closer Hunter Strickland (1-0).

Top San Francisco prospect Tyler Beede struck out three and walked five in his major league debut. He allowed two runs and three hits in four innings in place of the injured Johnny Cueto.

McCutchen drew a bases-loaded walk for the Giants' first run in the sixth, then put San Francisco ahead in the eighth by stealing second and coming home on a wild throw by catcher Alex Avila.

San Francisco gave one right back as Arizona got back-to-back doubles by Jarrod Dyson and Ketel Marte against Josh Osich.

McCutchen forced home San Francisco's first run with a nine-pitch walk. Buster Posey followed with a tying sacrifice fly before Evan Longoria's walk loaded the bases again and chased Patrick Corbin. Hunter Pence added another sacrifice fly against Fernando Salas.

A.J. Pollock's two-run double in the first staked Corbin to an immediate cushion.

Corbin, who was trying to earn his first win at AT&T Park since Sept. 19, 2015, struck out nine to give him 29 Ks over his initial three starts. He surrendered three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings and walked two.

Jerry Narron managed the D-backs as skipper Torey Lovullo served a one-game suspension.

The Giants struck out 12 times for the second straight night, but did enough for just their third win in the last 11 facing the D-backs.