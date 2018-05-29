MeToo Founder Discusses Persky Recall at Stanford Event

Tarana Burke and Alisa Bierria, Ph.D. discuss how the Me Too movement started in 2006. (May 29, 2018)

The founder of the Me Too movement spoke at Stanford University on Tuesday night and weighed in on the effort to recall Judge Aaron Persky.

Tarana Burke, who founded the Me Too movement in 2006, said survivors of sexual assault and those who advocate for them can make their loudest arguments at the ballot box.

It comes as Persky is defending himself on his sentencing decision of former Cardinal swimmer Brock Turner. After Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside of a party on campus, the judge handed down a sentence of six months, and Turner served about three months.

Burke spoke on accountability to a packed theater at Cubberley Auditorium. Students in the audience, many of whom are preparing to vote, said the Persky recall issue is a key topic on campus this week.

"That was something very disappointing to me, as someone coming to Stanford," freshman Valexa Orelien said about the Turner sentencing. "And kind of scary."

Burke addressed the recall vote generally, saying she believes survivors are a constituency that can vote to ensure communities are less vulnerable to sexual violence.

With one week to go until voters head to the polls, Persky was defending his sentence on CBS news.

"I accept responsibility for every decision I've made as judge," he said. "But what I can’t accept are the downstream consequences, the collateral damage to the next case, to the next judge’s decision."

Persky argued public opinion should not sway the court. Next Tuesday, Santa Clara County voters will decide if he should keep his job.

"If I could have a say in it, I would want the judge to be recalled," Orelien said.

Stanford senior Miles Brinkley also chimed in: "The decision to recall the judge isn't about vindictiveness, it isn't about revenge. It's about accountability and holding someone to the standard they were elected by their constituency to represent."