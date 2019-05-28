Boy Airlifted From Antioch Water Park to Children's Hospital Oakland - NBC Bay Area
Boy Airlifted From Antioch Water Park to Children's Hospital Oakland

    A 10-year-old boy was airlifted from the Antioch Water Park to Children's Hospital Oakland Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

    Authorities received a call at 11:22 a.m. stating that the boy was receiving CPR, fire officials said. 

    The boy was taken to the hospital in an air ambulance, according to fire officials. He was conscious and breathing as he was taken away in the helicopter.

    The patient was transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

    Further information was not immediately available.

