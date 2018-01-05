California lottery officials say a ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Daly City matched five out of six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Daly City Matches Five Out of Six Numbers

California lottery officials say a ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Daly City matched five out of six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

There was no jackpot in the state for the $450 million prize, officials said.

The winning numbers were: 28, 30,39,59 and 70 and the Mega Ball 10.

California lottery officials said it was not immediately known how much the ticket sold in Daly City won. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket is located at 411 Gellert Boulevard.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing will be Saturday night.