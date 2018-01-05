Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Daly City Matches Five Out of Six Numbers - NBC Bay Area
Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Daly City Matches Five Out of Six Numbers

By Kristofer Noceda

Published at 9:01 PM PST on Jan 5, 2018 | Updated at 11:44 PM PST on Jan 5, 2018

    California lottery officials say a ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Daly City matched five out of six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

    California lottery officials say a ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Daly City matched five out of six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

    There was no jackpot in the state for the $450 million prize, officials said.

    The winning numbers were: 28, 30,39,59 and 70 and the Mega Ball 10.

    California lottery officials said it was not immediately known how much the ticket sold in Daly City won. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket is located at 411 Gellert Boulevard.

    Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing will be Saturday night.

