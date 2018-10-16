Mega Millions Ticket With 5 of 6 Winning Numbers Sold in SF - NBC Bay Area
Mega Millions Ticket With 5 of 6 Winning Numbers Sold in SF

By Stephen Ellison

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Mega Millions tickets being sold for Tuesday's record $667 million jackpot.

    Someone in San Francisco won a big chunk of the record Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday's draw, matching 5 of the 6 numbers.

    California Lottery tweeted that there were no jackpot winners in the state, but a 5-for-6 ticket was sold in the City by the Bay.

    The precise location has not yet been revealed.

    The winning numbers in Tuesday's draw were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega number 9.

    In July, a $543 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in San Jose. A group of Wells Fargo employees shared the winnings from the jackpot, and the owners of Ernie's Liquors on South White Road got a $1 million bonus for selling the ticket.

