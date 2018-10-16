Mega Millions Ticket With 5 of 6 Winning Numbers Sold in SF

Someone in San Francisco won a big chunk of the record Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday's draw, matching 5 of the 6 numbers.

California Lottery tweeted that there were no jackpot winners in the state, but a 5-for-6 ticket was sold in the City by the Bay.

The precise location has not yet been revealed.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's draw were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega number 9.

In July, a $543 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in San Jose. A group of Wells Fargo employees shared the winnings from the jackpot, and the owners of Ernie's Liquors on South White Road got a $1 million bonus for selling the ticket.