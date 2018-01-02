Meier Achieves a Career First as Sharks Dominate Canadiens - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY

Meier Achieves a Career First as Sharks Dominate Canadiens

By NBC Sports Bay Area

Published at 7:17 PM PST on Jan 2, 2018 | Updated at 9:26 PM PST on Jan 2, 2018

    NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time Meier and the Sharks beat the Canadiens Tuesday night. (Jan. 2, 2018)

    Timo Meier scored two goals in a game for the first time in his NHL career, and the San Jose Sharks opened 2018 with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

    Joe Thornton and Montreal native Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for San Jose. Goaltender Aaron Dell won his sixth consecutive start, and the Sharks improved to 1-1-0 on their six-game road trip.

    Meier's now scored four goals in his last five games, and eight on the season. Three of his 11 career goals have come at the Bell Center.

    The Sharks continue their road trip Thursday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs, and San Jose all-time leading scorer Patrick Marleau.

