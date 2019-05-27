Headstones at the Presidio National Cemetery on April 10, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

On this Memorial Day, scores of people across the Bay Area are expected to gather at various events to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States.

In San Francisco, the 151st Memorial Day Commemoration event at the Presidio is slated to kick off at 9:45 a.m. The annual event will include a flag raising ceremony, parade with veterans and 21-gun salute. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, military veterans and other officials will be in attendance at the event.

Across the San Francisco Bay in Alameda, an 11 a.m. tribute ceremony is planned at the USS Hornet Museum.

There is another 11 a.m. commemoration event planned at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.