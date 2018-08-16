The daughter of a Vallejo man who was killed along with a CHP officer by a distracted driver on Interstate 80 in Fairfield last week arrived from the Philippines on Thursday and spoke about trying to cope with her father's sudden death. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published 42 minutes ago)

A memorial service to celebrate the life of fallen California Highway Patrol officer Kirk Griess will be held Friday in Vacaville.

Griess, 46, and Jaime Bueza Manuel, 49, of Vallejo, were killed Aug. 10 after they were struck by a pickup truck on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield. Griess, a 19-year CHP veteran, had pulled Manuel's Saturn SUV over on the freeway near Manuel Campos Parkway.

CHP Officer Kirk Griess, 46

Photo credit: CHP

Prosecutors have charged Sean Matthew Walker, 36, of Rocklin, with gross vehicular manslaughter. Both the CHP and Solano County District Attorney's Office said Walker was speeding at the time of the collision, was completely on the shoulder and was distracted while accessing his cellphone.

Walker's arraignment has been postponed until Sept. 12 after he posted $90,000 bail on Thursday, according to the DA's Office.

Memorial services for Griess are set for 11 a.m. Friday at The Father's House Church, located at 4800 Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville. Internment is private and members of the public are invited to line the funeral procession routes to honor Griess and his family.

Police said traffic in Vacaville will be momentarily impacted Friday during the memorial procession.

The estimate times and areas impacted are as follows:

7 – 9:30 a.m. All lanes of Elmira Road in front of Vaca Hills Chapel between Allison Drive and Beelard Drive will be completely closed.

All lanes of Elmira Road in front of Vaca Hills Chapel between Allison Drive and Beelard Drive will be completely closed. 8 – 9 a.m. A procession will cause momentary delays as it travels south on Browns Valley Parkway from Vaca Valley Parkway. The procession will continue to southbound Allison Drive and then east on Elmira Road, stopping momentarily in front of Vaca Hills Chapel.

A procession will cause momentary delays as it travels south on Browns Valley Parkway from Vaca Valley Parkway. The procession will continue to southbound Allison Drive and then east on Elmira Road, stopping momentarily in front of Vaca Hills Chapel. 9 - 10 a.m. The procession will proceed from Vaca Hills Chapel eastbound on Elmira Road to northbound Leisure Town Road. The procession will travel northbound on Leisure Town Road, east on Vaca Valley Parkway, south on East Ackerly Drive, and then south on Horse Creek Drive before arriving at The Father’s House.

The procession will proceed from Vaca Hills Chapel eastbound on Elmira Road to northbound Leisure Town Road. The procession will travel northbound on Leisure Town Road, east on Vaca Valley Parkway, south on East Ackerly Drive, and then south on Horse Creek Drive before arriving at The Father’s House. 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. The procession will leave The Father’s House northbound on Horse Creek Drive, north on Grassland Drive, north on New Horizons Way, east on Vaca Valley Parkway, and then onto I-505 as the procession leaves the city of Vacaville.

A memorial account has been created for the family of Officer Griess through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen (CAHP) Credit Union. Donations can be made online at https://cahpcu.org/OfficerKirkGriessMemorial or may be mailed to the CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95826.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez and Bay City News contributed to this report.