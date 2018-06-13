Memorial for 2 DUI Crash Victims Vandalized in Livermore

Vandals have trashed a roadside tribute to two young women killed by a suspected drunk driver in Livermore. Melissa Colorado reports.

The victims' families are now asking for help and are offering a $1,500 reward to find the person who desecrated the memorial.

The vandal stole two crosses dedicated to 16-year-old Violet Campbell and an art piece dedicated to the other victim, 25-year-old Alexys Garcia.

Family members said the area is a sacred place for them and want answers.

The deadly crash occurred the night before Thanksgiving. Garcia decided to get a ride from Lauren Davis of Livermore. Authorities said Davis has been drinking that night and had marijuana in her system.

Davis crashed her car along a stretch of Stanley Boulevard. She survived the crash, but Garcia and Violet, who also in the vehicle, did not.

Garcia's family said the vandalism was a targeted attack and they plan to file a police report with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

"I don't think this was an accident -- this wasn't kids messing around," sister Karyn McQueen said. "This was vindictive."