3 Men Pronounced Dead After Being Found in San Francisco: PD

Three men were pronounced dead Thursday after being found unresponsive on a street in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, according to police.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health stated that the deaths are being investigated as drug related.

"We do not have confirmation at this time of the cause of death, but we are concerned about the possibility of fentanyl poisoning," a statement from the department read.

The men were found just after 4:30 a.m. along the 1500 block of Page Street, police said. First responders tried to save the men, but they were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that they do not suspect that foul play or weather played a role in the deaths.



An investigation is underway.

Further information was not available.