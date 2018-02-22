3 Men Pronounced Dead After Being Found in San Francisco: PD - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

3 Men Pronounced Dead After Being Found in San Francisco: PD

By Brendan Weber

Published 6 hours ago

3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Hits the Ice
3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Hits the Ice
3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Hits the Ice

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13121035
    2
    Germany    		137525
    3
    Canada    		97824
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Do I Need a New Mattress?
    Getty Images
    File image

    Three men were pronounced dead Thursday after being found unresponsive on a street in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, according to police.

    The San Francisco Department of Public Health stated that the deaths are being investigated as drug related.

    "We do not have confirmation at this time of the cause of death, but we are concerned about the possibility of fentanyl poisoning," a statement from the department read. 

    The men were found just after 4:30 a.m. along the 1500 block of Page Street, police said. First responders tried to save the men, but they were later pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police said that they do not suspect that foul play or weather played a role in the deaths. 

    An investigation is underway.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices