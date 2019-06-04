A boxing gym owner in Menlo Park has been arrested after one of his clients reported to police that he sexually assaulted her.

Menlo Park police say 37-year-old Tristan Arfi of Redwood City was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a juvenile female at The Boxing Theory Gym on Constitution Drive. The victim said he was her personal trainer.

Arfi was charged with Oral copulation with another person who is under 16 years of age; Lewd and lascivious acts with child of 14 or 15 years; and Sexual penetration with another person who is under 16 years of age.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail. It wasn't immeidately clear whether Arfi has an attorney.

The Menlo Park Police Department has asked anyone who may have information, either as a witness or has had any similar contacts with Arfi, to contact Detective Sergeant Ed Soares at 650-330-6360, Detective Joshua Russell at 650-330-6819 or the Anonymous Tipline at 650-330-6395.