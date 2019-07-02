Migrant Camp Protests Planned Across the Bay Area

Protesters are planning rallies across the Bay Area Tuesday, calling for the closure of migrant camps in the U.S. after reports of poor living conditions. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Protests Calling for Migrant Camp Closures Set to Take Place

Protesters have planned rallies across the Bay Area Tuesday in an effort to persuade lawmakers to close migrant camps in the United States.

Poor living conditions and children being separated from their families are among the reasons protesters cite in calling for the closures.

Protests in the Bay Area will be held at the following locations: