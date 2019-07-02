Migrant Camp Protests Planned Across the Bay Area

Protesters have planned rallies across the Bay Area Tuesday in an effort to persuade lawmakers to close migrant camps in the United States.
Poor living conditions and children being separated from their families are among the reasons protesters cite in calling for the closures.
Protests in the Bay Area will be held at the following locations:
- San Francisco, 12 p.m., Office of Sen. Dian Feinstein, 1 Post St.
- Santa Rosa, 12 p.m., Old Courthouse Square
- Palo Alto, 12 p.m., 855 El Camino Real
- Walnut Creek, 5:30 p.m., Ygnacio Valley Road and North Civic Drive
- Oakland, 5:30 p.m., 580 freeway overpass at 23rd Ave. – 2725 26th Ave.