Mill Valley Middle School Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Parents wait to pick up their children at the Mill Valley Community Center after nearby Mill Valley Middle School received a bomb threat. (Nov. 27, 2018)

Mill Valley Middle School received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, prompting an evacuation of the North Bay school, according to police.

Police announced that all children from the school were safely evacuated.

Students were moved to the Mill Valley Community Center, which is located at 180 Camino Alto, police stated. Parents can pick up their students at the community center.

Residents within a half-mile of the school are still being asked to shelter in place, police reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

