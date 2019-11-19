Milpitas, Berryessa BART Stations Won't Open This Year

The long-anticipated Berryessa and Milpitas BART stations will not open this year.

When construction began, the stations were supposed to begin operating in 2016, but delays have pushed back the opening dates.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is building the BART extension into the South Bay and BART will operate the system. Each agency has to complete its testing and adjustments, which will happen separately going forward.

Only after VTA testing is done can BART run its required 90 days of pre-revenue testing, which means running the system in full but without passengers.

VTA says passenger service at the Berryessa station will not be possible before the end of the year due to the work that needs to be done.

The Milpitas station is also sitting in limbo. Although it was supposed to start operating this year, VTA's website now says service is set for 2020.